Proposal seeks more land for small-game hunting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is holding a public hearing to discuss the possibility of a hunting access program in south-central Kentucky.

The department's Wildlife Division assistant director Ben Robinson says the discussion will focus on a proposed pilot program in which private landowners would be compensated for allowing access to their property for small-game hunting. The hearing will be held Tuesday evening at the Barren County Extension Office in Glasgow.

The initiative is being proposed for 14 counties: Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor and Warren.

Robinson says similar programs in several Midwestern states have seen success with similar initiatives. He says if it's successful in Kentucky, it could be expanded to other game animals.

