Proposal for Aquarium in Harrison County Indiana

An aquarium is proposed for Southern Indiana.

A Louisville area businessman is taking his plans for an Aquarium north to Corydon, Indiana.

Ed Dana is a businessman who was hoping to build an aquarium Louisville's waterfront.However, officials said it wasn't feasible, so Dana decided Harrison County might be a better fit.

According to our partners at the Courier Journal, Dana says the park could bring about 300 jobs to the area.

He's hoping to get an incentive package from the county for an undisclosed amount of money. There is no word on a timeline for this project.

