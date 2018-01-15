Prominent Bardstown Road restaurant closes

(Photo: Vladmax,ThinkStock, Maksimchuk Vitaly)

A prominent restaurant in the Highlands has closed after 24 years.

Asiatique, which served a Pacific Rim fusion cuisine, closed on Friday. Co-owner Peng Looi confirmed the restaurant's closure to Louisville Business First in a Facebook message.

The restaurant was at 1767 Bardstown Road, between Maryland and Speed avenues.

Pablito Sembillo, the other owner in the restaurant, is listed as the president of Asiatique on the Kentucky Secretary of State's website. Looi did not say why the restaurant closed or whether the owners plan to redevelop the space as another restaurant.

Looi also is an owner of the Asian restaurant August Moon at 2295 Lexington Road.

Read the rest of the story at Louisville Business First.

Louisville Business First