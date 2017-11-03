Project will take Louisville Water to Shelbyville

Groundbreaking for Shelbyville LWC project (Photo: WHAS11)

SHELBY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Water Company began installing a large water main along Interstate 64 East that will eventually deliver drinking water to Shelbyville.

Until now, Shelbyville has relied on its current treatment plant for 50 years. Officials said this ensures a good place to plan for the next 50 years.

Both cities signed a $16.2 million partnership agreement in 2015.

“County leadership, city leadership, and water utilities were able to work together to look towards the future to develop a solution that meets the needs of everybody, that benefits everyone involved,” Spencer Bruce, President and CEO of Louisville Water, said.

The work should be completed by April of 2019.

