Project Linus hopes to blanket every Marshall Co. student

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Since that day a gunman opened fire at Marshall County High School numerous groups across the country, including some right here in Kentuckiana, have been doing their part to step up and let know that they're not alone.

One local woman is making it her mission to blanket Marshall County.

It’s a hobby that for some is an exact science.

“From start to finish I can do it in about 15 minutes,” said Becky Jew.

For Becky Jew making blankets is a labor of love.

“It’s a hug,” said Jew. “These blankets aren’t meant to perfectly fit a bed. It’s meant to be a source of comfort.”

As part of a group known as Project Linus, Becky made 860 blankets last year which were sent to kids across the country.

“We wind up shipping them to wherever the need is,” said Jew. “We’ve got the message out for Marshall County, and we’re looking at 1300 blankets to give to the students.”

Nationwide Project Linus has already committed about 650 blankets to the kids of Marshall County.

That’s about half of Becky’s goal which she hopes to reach in the next two weeks, but that won’t be possible without your help.”

“The blankets can be quilts, they can be fleece, they can be flannel, knitted, crochet,” said Jew. “Basically, as long as it’s homemade and handmade, they’re good to go. I can deliver the blankets personally, and just watch the kids’ faces light up. That gets my heart. That’s all I need.”

Project Linus helps victims of tragedy across the United States, but they don’t stop there.

Becky has even started making dog toys out of the scraps and donating them to local animal shelters.

If you would like to help Becky by donating your time, money, or blankets you can call (502)727-4116.

