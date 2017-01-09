WHAS
Programming alert: Tuesday, Jan. 10

January 09, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Due to President Obama’s farewell address on Tuesday, Jan. 10, there are some programming changes.

The program lineup for Jan. 10 is as follows:

8:00 p.m. ACC Basketball (Duke @ Florida St.)

9:00 p.m. President Barack Obama’s Farewell Address

9:30 p.m. (at conclusion of the President)  JIP the ACC Basketball (Duke @ Florida St.)

NOTE:  AT 8pm, WHAS11 will simulcast and air the entire ACC Basketball (Duke @ Florida St.) game on our D2 channel.  WHAS11.2, Time Warner 432, Comcast 208

The new 9:30 p.m. Tuesday program “Fresh Off the Boat” will be broadcast on Saturday, Jan. 14.  


