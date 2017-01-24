Programming Alert 1/24/17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – This evening, January 24, ABC will air an ACC Basketball game (Virginia and Notre Dame).
The following programs will air on a delayed broadcast on the noted times and days.
- 8:00 pm “The Middle” will BD TONIGHT at 1:05 am
- 8:30 pm “American Housewife” will DB TONIGHT at 1:35 am
- 9:00 pm “Fresh Off The Boat” will BD this Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2:00 pm
- 9:30 pm “The Real O’Neal’s” will BD this Sunday, Jan. 29 at 2:30 pm
