Program pairs students and Parkinson's patients

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Offensive graffiti troubles Glen Oaks residents
-
Ind. business claims false toll charges
-
Lady Gaga's ''Joanne World Tour'' coming to Louisville
-
Missing Ind. woman found safe
-
FInstagram for web
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Farm owner facing 97 charges in animal abuse
-
Additional human remains found in Shelby Co.
-
Adel and Mathiang out of game
-
House fire kills 2 in Valley Station
More Stories
-
Tracking the potential for severe storms Tuesday!Feb. 6, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
-
Senate Democrats begin 24-hour protests against…Feb. 6, 2017, 5:14 p.m.
-
Louisville's Alphonso Carter suspended after…Feb. 6, 2017, 5:21 p.m.