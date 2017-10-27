Production of Ford Expedition begins

Credit: Cars.com

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- This is the first facelift on the Ford Expedition in nearly two decades.

The official program to celebrate the start of production wrapped up today, with talks from several speakers from Ford, UAW, and other agencies.

They all detailed what a great moment this is, not just for the Ford family, but Louisville as a whole. Leaders say bringing in business like this benefits everybody, from those working on the trucks to those driving them.

They call this a boost to the economy and a source of pride for Kentuckiana. The company says it created this SUV to help make life a little easier for its owners, and that intention is only further strengthened with this new model.

The plant has built more than 470,000 Expeditions since it started working in them back in 2009. It produced more than 75,000 just last year.

Perhaps the best moment of the day came with a very special surprise for a pastor from Houston. His church was devastated by Hurricane Harvey, but they’ve pulled together to help so many people after the storm.

The pastor’s old truck got ruined, and Ford decided he more than deserved a new one.

