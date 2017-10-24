Principal's trial on child porn charges postponed

(Photo: Hardin County Detention Center)

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A judge has postponed the trial of a former Kentucky high school principal facing dozens of child pornography counts stemming from allegations that he uploaded nude images from students' confiscated cellphones.

Hardin County assistant prosecutor Teresa Logsdon told The News-Enterprise that the trial for Stephen Kyle Goodlett, which had been set to start on Monday, is on hold. A new date hasn't been set.

Logsdon said the trial was delayed after Goodlett's attorney filed a motion to dismiss earlier this month alleging double jeopardy since he was charged in federal and state court.

Goodlett pleaded guilty in August to federal charges of transportation of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He had been scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 20, but that has been pushed back until Nov. 9, according to a court order.

