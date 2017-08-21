President Trump announces plan in Afghanistan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A change of heart.



“My original instinct was to pull out and historically I like following my instincts but all my life I've heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the oval office,” said President Donald Trump.



After months of meetings, President Donald Trump says he and his national security team have come up with a strategy to win the war before leaving Afghanistan.



“The consequences of a rapid withdraw are both predictable and unacceptable,” President Trump said.



Retired Air Force General Rob Givens applauded the president's plan to continue to fight in Afghanistan.



“I thought it was very well articulated and very clear on a broader regional strategy,” Givens said.



Despite early speculation of his plan, the president made it clear that he was not releasing a specific timeline or number of troops.



“I will not say when we are going to attack but attack we will,” President Trump said.



A strategy Givens agrees with.



“It allows us to be more flexible in what we need to do. I am very interested to see where this will go in the months ahead,” Given said.



Even though the president did not include specific numbers, he says the plan is not to try to rebuild and change Afghanistan--but instead to fight back against terrorism and keep Americans safe.



“Our nation rebuilding efforts have failed. We have to accept that. We have to find another way of having what the president said, an honorable way to settle it and maybe this will be a path,” Givens said.

