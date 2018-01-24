Pres. Trump tweets support after Kentucky school shooting

US President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, DC on January 10, 2018. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- President Donald Trump is offering his support following the school shooting in Marshall County.

He tweeted Wednesday afternoon in part, "My thoughts and prayers are with Bailey Holt, Preston Cope, their families, and all of the wounded victims who are in recovery. We are with you!"

The president says he's also spoken with Governor Matt Bevin about the shooting.

Earlier today, I spoke with @GovMattBevin of Kentucky regarding yesterday’s shooting at Marshall County High School. My thoughts and prayers are with Bailey Holt, Preston Cope, their families, and all of the wounded victims who are in recovery. We are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2018

Bevin talked about his conversations with the president and said the following.

“I have had extensive conversations with him personally, as well as others in the administration and again, everybody, from every level, from the president on down, people that were at that school yesterday morning, are numb and shocked and confused and with more questions than answers,” Bevin said.

