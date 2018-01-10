Preps for winter weather already underway

Getty Images (Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- It's time to get ready for winter weather.

“We were watching WHAS11 on the StormTeam and they started announcing that this was coming,” said Jim Lehrer, Brownsboro Hardware and Paint.



That's why Lehrer says he started stocking up.

RELATED: Winter weather travel safety tips and essentials



“We keep the three S's in stock--salt, shovels, and sleds. And we've got a truck coming in at 1 o'clock on Friday and we've ordered supplies for that to kind of re-stock what we think we're going to be selling here Friday going into Saturday,” he said.



He isn’t the only one prepping for the winter weather. Both Kentucky and Indiana's road crews are on standby. In Kentucky, they will wait until it starts falling from the sky.



“We have all of our equipment in place. We've got out contract trucks ready as well and we've got plenty of salt,” said Andrea Clifford, KY Department of Transportation.

RELATED: Kentuckiana winter weather resources



Both Kentucky and Indiana say that salt will be necessary based on weather predictions from the StormTeam that call for rain first then ice. That rain is also preventing Indiana from pretreating the roads.



“The wetness is going to cause us to lose all of our pretreatment so we're going to have to be throwing salt at this on a routine basis every time we come around on a snow route,” said Harry Maginity, IN Department of Transportation.



So ready or not, the winter weather is coming and experts say now is the time to prepare.

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE APP TO STAY UP-TO-DATE ON WEATHER CONDITIONS.

© 2018 WHAS-TV