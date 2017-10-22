Premiere party brings out hundreds of 'Walking Dead' fans

OCTOBER 22, 2017; Fans cosplay characters from the popular AMC show The Walking Dead during a party at the Mercury Ballroom hosted by WDJX.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Halloween may be just a couple of weeks away but zombie-mania is already taking over the city as hundreds gathered at the Mercury Ballroom for the season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead Sunday.

Mercury Ballroom and WDJX went all out with zombie-themed food, cocktails, a ‘dead carpet’, along with raffle prizes for guests.

More than 600 people came out to see the show and many dressed in full zombie cosplay.





Zombies have raided the Mercury and are now devouring our Glenn Burger and Bloody Nachos for the TWD Watch Party presented by @997djx! Season 8 Premiere of TWD starts at 9pm! A post shared by Mercury Ballroom (@mercuryballroom) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

“Going into – we really only expected to have 100 people and that would have been a success and then I had to up the capacity,” Nic Peterson, an organizer said.

Mercury Ballroom says they plan to hold more events like this in the future.

The Walking Dead celebrated its 100th show and remains one of AMC’s most popular series.

