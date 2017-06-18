Pre-trial set for former LMPD officer accused of sexual abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A former Metro Police officer is expected back in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Kenneth Betts in April on charges of sexual abuse of teens while with the department’s Explorer program.

Betts is charged with one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of third-degree sodomy.

The charges involve two victims, one in 2007 and one in 2012.

The Explorer program was suspended after the allegations came to light.

