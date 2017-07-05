Prayer service to mark 2 years since Crystal Rogers went missing

Crystal Rogers (Photo: video)

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) -- On Wednesday, July 5, a prayer service will be held at St. Thomas Church in Bardstown to mark two years since Crystal Rogers went missing.

"It was so hard to accept that she was missing, now on the two-year mark it’s like just unbelievable," said Sherry Ballard, Crystal's mother.

Sherry and Tommy Ballard reported their 35-year-old daughter Crystal missing two years ago. They found her car on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway with her cell phone and keys inside. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office has named her boyfriend, Brooks Houck, the main suspect in her disappearance, but he has not been charged.

Crystal's absence is something Sherry thinks about every day, but this week is especially hard to get through.

"I think days like today, I mean they are very hard on me and my family, but we realize it may be days like today that someone might come forward with an answer," said Sherry Ballard.

Tonight, they will light candles and say prayers that answers will come soon, much like they did last year.

"I'm hoping I won’t have to wait another year," said Sherry Ballard.

But this year the force behind searching for Crystal, her loving father Tommy Ballard will also be missed. Tommy was shot and killed before going hunting last November, his case remains unsolved as well.

"Being here tonight, without him is going to be one of the hardest things I've ever done, he was always right by my side," said Sherry Ballard.

As hard as it is to go through, Sherry says she finds much comfort knowing the community stands beside her.

"I don’t know if people realize how much they have truly impacted me in helping me to keep searching for my daughter, I know I have all the support of the community. I can’t explain how much that means to me. I don’t know if I could do it without them and without my family," said Sherry Ballard.

The prayer service starts at 8:00 Wednesday night. It will be outdoors weather permitting. If not, it will be held in the St Thomas Center.

