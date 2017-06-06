LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hours after a short but powerful storm ripped through parts of Louisville, residents began picking up the pieces left behind. During the storm cars were totaled, windows broken, and roofs ripped off of houses. All of that damage happened in a matter of minutes.



"I'm shocked, I thought it was a lovely rain last night, I didn't know that it was storming like this,” Anne Harpol said.

Long time Highlands resident Anne Harpol's morning walk was met with surprise.

"The cars, are astonishing,” Harpol said, walking past the damaged vehicles on Cherokee Road.

Several windshields were smashed, windows blown out of homes and a lot of debris was littered across the streets.

She didn't see the storm Monday night but Gratton Hicks said he did.

"You could see the dark clouds coming, and then when it hit the winds were outrageous,” Hicks said.

He said one girl was driving down the road when a tree branch smashed on top of her jeep.

"She was driving down the road and the tree literally ripped off, it was on the other side, and it ripped off and just crashed. And you could hear the whole thing, screeching halt. It was just two feet from taking her out,” Hicks said.

The storm seemed to pick the streets it hit, making an impact on Cherokee Road in the Highlands and about 5 miles away – Horton Avenue near Hikes Point.

"My daughter and I were actually on the front porch playing with lightening bugs about ten minutes before the tree fell down,” Jason Menard, who lives near Hikes Point, said.

Menard and his four-year-old daughter Basil moved to the basement minutes before the wind knocked a tree into the corner of their home. He described it as making the same sound as a freight train, only lasting about ten seconds.

"You couldn't even see the house, like it was completely covered by tree,” Menard said.

Luckily, it didn’t break through the roof.

"There’s actually like two medium size branches that hit the ground first and stopped the bigger part of the tree from doing more damage”, Menard said.

An arborist removed the tree early Tuesday morning.

"We didn't know if it was healthy enough to survive a storm and last night just proved that it wasn't,” Menard said.

The damage to their home and many of their neighbors a visual reminder that the outcome could have been much worse.

