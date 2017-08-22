WHAS
Powerball jackpot raised to $700M

WHAS 11:50 AM. EDT August 22, 2017

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has been raised to $700 million.

There is a cash option of $443.3.

This jackpot is now the second largest in Powerball game history, and the second largest jackpot ever offered North American history. This jackpot is only surpassed by 2016’s $1.6 billion world-record jackpot.

Tell us, what would you buy first if you won the jackpot?

