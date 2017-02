80 JCPS students to attend U of L Belknap campus' MathMovesU Day. (Photo: WHAS 11)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The University of Louisville’s Belknap Campus is closed as of 4:30 p.m. and all evening classes are canceled due to a power outage.

The Ville Grill and Student Recreation Center will remain open.

UofL says they will be providing an update by 8 p.m.

At this time, there is no word on the cause of the power outage.

