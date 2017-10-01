Potluck aims to blend culture, conversation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s being called the world’s biggest potluck and it was held right here in the city.

The event, The Big Table, aims to bring people of all cultures together through food.

Everyone brings a family dish, the recipe, an open heart and of course, an appetite for the massive family-style dinner.

The inaugural potluck was held at Iroquois Park Sunday which organizers believe will spark deep conversations about culture and life.

“The magic of this event is what happens in the conversations at the table. It’s in people meeting each other who wouldn’t normally connect and hopefully a time where they can sit down and get to know one another," Cathy Berkey, The Big Table co-creator, said.

We Are Louisville sponsored the event and is confident it will be a much-anticipated annual tradition.

