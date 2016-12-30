Positive steps for Oldham County teen with traumatic brain injury

(Photo: Ballinger family)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Oldham County teenager Tristan Ballinger is recovering at Frazier Rehab after suffering a traumatic brain injury November 16. Tristan's dad, Mike Ballinger, says he still has a long road of recovery ahead, but they have been seeing some improvement.

"When we first got to the hospital we were kind of living minute by minute, and then it progressed to hour by hour and then day to day," said Ballinger, Tristan's father.

Tristan Ballinger is a sophomore at Oldham County High School where he is on the wrestling and baseball teams. Ballinger says after his son was in a coma for three weeks he was in a minimal level of consciousness when he was moved to Frazier Rehab Institute.

"Since he got to Frazier his improvement has been remarkable," said Ballinger. "Tristan is, he is doing well today, he is speaking in three and four word phrases, he is able to answer questions, he is foggy, so there's some questions that he may not know the answer to and instead of saying I don’t know he might give the wrong answer."

Tristan Ballinger is part of Frazier Rehab Institute's Emerge Program.

"I did hear him speak today and that was pretty fabulous," said Kathy Panther, Director of the Brain Injury Program at Frazier Rehab Institute.

Panther says the Emerge Program is an intensive therapy program which helps stimulate the brain of patients with low consciousness.

"We have discharged 48 patients from our Emerge Program and 44 of them have emerged, so that is a 92% emergence rate and that is extremely successful. Patients that have been in this program there have been some that have returned to work, some that have returned to academia, some that are just living a good life with their families."

Ballinger says since his son's accident the support from the community has been incredible--- from Tristan's classmates, fellow athletes, coaches and more.

"Simple things, like making sure our dogs are taken care of and our animals are fed, organizing fundraisers for us and coming here to the hospital. We have been here since November 16 and we've had a meal delivered by our friends and by our community every single day, so it’s just been, I am so grateful for everything our community has done, I just can’t say enough about it," said Ballinger.

Ballinger says family from out of town have traveled to Louisville to help make sure a family member is with Tristan 24/7. Ballinger says Tristan has been visited by college wrestlers from Campbellsville University, and has received signed items from other university teams. He says they are grateful to Blue-Collar Wrestling ETC and Ryle Middle School for the fundraising benefit they have done in Tristan's honor. They are also thankful for help from Bargain Rack, LaGrange Coffee Roasters and the Cornerstone Cafe.

To visit the Ballinger GoFundMe page click here.



For more information on the Emerge Program click here.