Portland teen remembered days after fatal stabbing

JULY 1, 2017; Hundreds gather during a vigil to show support to Madison Branch, a 14-year-old killed in the Portland neighborhood after a stabbing.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Portland community gathered Saturday to show support to a family of a 14-year-old killed in a stabbing earlier this week.

Madison Branch was killed near the Speedway store on 21st and Duncan Streets after a group of girls got into an altercation on June 26.

People in attendance lit candles and wore t-shirts reading “Justice for Madison”.

Madison’s aunt, Christy Branch, said the vigil was all about celebrating her life.

“She could light up a room. She was caring and she loved everybody. She was just a great and an amazing young lady,” she said.

Branch said it was terrifying the tragic incident happened so close home and wants the violence to stop.

“Don’t take justice into your own hands. Violence ain’t the way and we just need to get our streets together and stop all the violence. It’s not right.”

Nineteen-year-old Tiffany James has been charged with murder in Madison’s death.

James’ grandmother says James stabbed Madison while protecting her sister – a claim police are investigating.

