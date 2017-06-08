Portland neighborhood to get Google Fiber first

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The process to bring Google Fiber's ultra high-speed internet service to Louisville's Portland neighborhood will begin next week.

That’s when the company will begin installing a portion of the infrastructure.

Portland is a growing and changing neighborhood, much of that development is being spearheaded by developer Gill Holland who says he is excited that Google is starting there.

That area will be the first to get hooked into the technology.

No word yet on what neighborhood is the next in line for Google Fiber but you can sign up for alerts on Google's website.

