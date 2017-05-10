Portland Festival will happen after neighborhood businesses rally together

PORTLAND, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Tony Tucker has always had a perfect view from his front porch of the 43-year-old Portland Festival.



“A lot of friends coming together, a lot of people you haven't seen in maybe 10, 12 years,” he said, describing it as a family reunion.



The festival is one of the Portland neighborhood’s longest running traditions, and Tucker always leaves his door open for festival-goers to grab a cold drink.



“Sometimes it's repeat customers, sometimes they bring friends that I haven't met before,” he explained.



But a new metro policy shook up festival organizers. It said to have police as security, you must pay. It was an additional cost that almost took the festival away this year.



Sandy Rodgers has been the President of the festival for ten years and said this year, the city is going to bill them about $20,000, which the festival just couldn't afford.



“The day after this aired on WHAS 11, I got a phone call from Scott.,” she explained.



Scott Koloms is President of Facilities Management Services, a cleaning business that just moved to the Portland neighborhood two months ago.



“I didn't like the idea of the Portland Festival not occurring,” he explained.



That's when he recruited three other Portland business owners, who decided to pour some of their earnings into their community.



“We all really believe in what's happening in this neighborhood and the revitalization of Portland is important for all of us, and we want to contribute to that revitalization,” said Koloms.



One of those businesses is Heine Brothers Coffee, that moved their headquarters to Portland in November.



“We’re going to walk our talk of trying to make a difference in this community,” said owner Mike Mays.



Mercer Transportation and CosMed Labs also stepped in, both businesses that have been in Portland for decades.



“When they started rallying the troops for help, we felt like it was something that we should be involved in,” said Brian Helton with Mercer Transportation.



“It creates neighborhood pride when you have a festival, and that's a good thing,” said David Self with CosMed Labs.



Together, they raised $14,000, which Rodgers said was enough to cover the cost of off-duty officer security.



“This is a community that comes together and I knew that would figure it out,” said Tucker.



The festival is the first weekend in June.



