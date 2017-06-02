Portland Festival underway today

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Despite concerns it may not happen, the Portland Festival is underway this weekend.

The event started as the Portland Family Reunion in 1974 as a non-profit that raises money for the neighborhood.



This year’s festival kicked off Friday afternoon, but there were questions over the cost of security that almost stopped the festival from happening before a group of local business owners stepped up to help cover the cost.

Event organizers say they are grateful the festival could happen.

The Portland Festival kicks off this morning at 11 a.m. and runs until 11:30 tonight



The highlight of the day is a parade that starts at noon from the Family Health Center on Portland Avenue.

