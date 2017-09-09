Portland celebrates history, culture with Art and Heritage Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Artists took of the Portland neighborhood Saturday to show off their work during the 4th annual Portland Art and Heritage Fair.

Art, music and exhibits could be seen along a route through the Portland Avenue corridor which spans from the east Portland Warehouse District to the Portland Stroll District.

The event celebrated the history of the neighborhood and helped residents build relationships with artists and developers who live there.

It’s an attempt to return the neighborhood to its glory days as a culturally vibrant part of the city.

“When there’s a challenge – whether it be your environment or your personal life or anything else, I think that’s what creates some of the most interesting art and there’s a lot of challenges in the neighborhood,” Danny Seim, Art Festival chair, said.

Organizers say they do plan to bring the event back in 2018.

