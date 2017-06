LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A portion of road in Lexington will be renamed for the latest Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

US Route 60 from Fayette County into Woodford County will now be known as 'American Pharoah Way'.

Pharoah was the first horse to win the Triple Crown since Affirmed in 1978.

Signs for the newly named road will be posted next week.



