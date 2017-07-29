Portion of Eastern Parkway to close for a week

(Photo: jakes47s, Rick Jacobs)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – If you live near the Highlands or Tyler Park, you may need to plan a detour for next week.

Officials say a heavily traveled stretch of Eastern Parkway will be closed for a week between Baxter and Goss Avenues to make way for a bridge replacement project.

Local access will be allowed but other drivers are asked to detour using Newburg Road, the Watterson Expressway and Poplar Level Road.

Transportation officials say they expect the work to wrap up Aug. 4.

© 2017 WHAS-TV