Popular Cereal Box restaurant in Highlands up for sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A newly-opened, unique breakfast restaurant in Louisville is giving one person a shot at owning their own business.
The Cereal Box, located on Baxter Avenue, opened three weeks ago and is now up for sale.
Owner Eric Richardson posted the announcement on Facebook Aug. 3, saying he wants to give someone an opportunity to own a business who otherwise might not have a chance.
He says the Cereal Box business has been successful.
Richardson says those who are interested, should contact him via The Cereal Box’s Facebook page.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs