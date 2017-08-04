Popular Cereal Box restaurant in Highlands up for sale

The Cereal Box's "Cereal Killer" (Photo: The Cereal Box, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A newly-opened, unique breakfast restaurant in Louisville is giving one person a shot at owning their own business.

The Cereal Box, located on Baxter Avenue, opened three weeks ago and is now up for sale.

Owner Eric Richardson posted the announcement on Facebook Aug. 3, saying he wants to give someone an opportunity to own a business who otherwise might not have a chance.

He says the Cereal Box business has been successful.

Richardson says those who are interested, should contact him via The Cereal Box’s Facebook page.





MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! As the owner of The Cereal Box, I have kept my true intentions of this wonderful business under... Posted by The Cereal Box on Thursday, August 3, 2017

© 2017 WHAS-TV