Pope names Thompson Indianapolis archbishop

Charles Thompson (Photo: Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph)

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis has named Monsignor Charles Thompson as the new archbishop of Indianapolis, the Vatican announced Tuesday.



Thompson, a canon lawyer, replaces Cardinal Joseph Tobin, whom Francis moved to Newark, New Jersey last year.



Thompson, a 56-year old native of Louisville, Kentucky, has been bishop of Evansville since 2011.



Thompson has also taught canon law at the Saint Meinrad School of Theology, where he studied.

