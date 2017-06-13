WHAS
Pope names Thompson Indianapolis archbishop

Associated Press , WHAS 12:16 PM. EDT June 13, 2017

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis has named Monsignor Charles Thompson as the new archbishop of Indianapolis, the Vatican announced Tuesday.

Thompson, a canon lawyer, replaces Cardinal Joseph Tobin, whom Francis moved to Newark, New Jersey last year.

Thompson, a 56-year old native of Louisville, Kentucky, has been bishop of Evansville since 2011.

Thompson has also taught canon law at the Saint Meinrad School of Theology, where he studied.

