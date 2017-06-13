Pope names Thompson Indianapolis archbishop

VATICAN CITY (AP) - Pope Francis has named Monsignor Charles Thompson as the new archbishop of Indianapolis, the Vatican announced Tuesday.
Thompson, a canon lawyer, replaces Cardinal Joseph Tobin, whom Francis moved to Newark, New Jersey last year.
Thompson, a 56-year old native of Louisville, Kentucky, has been bishop of Evansville since 2011.
Thompson has also taught canon law at the Saint Meinrad School of Theology, where he studied.
© 2017 Associated Press
