Politicians, clergy weigh in on Trump immigration order as ACLU raises $19M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A number of local politicians and political figures have stepped up to speak for an against President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The order temporarily bans immigration from 7, predominantly Muslim countries.

It caused a wave detainments at airports across the country and leaving many immigrants who were in the middle of traveling the inability to return to the United States.

Republican Senator Rand Paul’s office is standing by the president saying:

“Senator Paul ran for office pledging to secure our borders, and he is committed to working with the president and his colleagues to do so.”

Proving it’s not all praise and support from the Republican Party, former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels slammed Trump Sunday.

“The president’s order related to immigration is a bad idea, poorly implemented and I hope that he will promptly revoke and rethink it,” he said.

Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz and Reverend J. Herbert Nelson of the national headquarters of the Presbyterian Church also spoke out.

“We pray for a pastoral heart as we strive to treat people in a humane way that respects our common good and the common desire that all have for full and safe lives,” he said.

“This is a miscarriage of justice and goes against everything we stand for as a country shaped and formed by people who emanated from other lands,” Rev. Nelson said.

According to USA Today, the ACLU received more than 290,000 online donations totaling $19.4 million since Saturday. The organization, known for protecting the rights and liberties of individuals, normally raises around $4 million annually.

Trump released a statement late Sunday afternoon defending his extreme vetting plan saying it wasn't a "Muslim ban."

America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border. America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say. My policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months. The seven countries named in the Executive Order are the same countries previously identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror. To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion -- this is about terror and keeping our country safe. There are over 40 different countries worldwide that are majority Muslim that are not affected by this order. We will again be issuing visas to all countries once we are sure we have reviewed and implemented the most secure policies over the next 90 days. I have tremendous feeling for the people involved in this horrific humanitarian crisis in Syria. My first priority will always be to protect and serve our country, but as President I will find ways to help all those who are suffering.

