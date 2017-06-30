POLICE: Warrant issued for Metro Corrections officer injured in Ind. shooting

WHAS
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- New information on a shooting last week involving a Metro Corrections officer shot in his home. 

Clarksville Police held a news conference Friday afternoon to say the officer is facing charges for falsifying a report, and police can't find him.

Police say he falsely reported his wife's gun stolen on Friday, a day before the shooting when police say he had actually pawned it.

Sources said the Metro Corrections officer is Michael Wilburn. 

That officer had named a suspect in the Saturday shooting, that suspect was questioned, but provided police with an alibi and has been cleared.

That shooting happening at the officer's home on East Carter Avenue in Clarksville, Ind.
 

