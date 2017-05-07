19-year-old in custody following Valley Station SWAT incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police say a 19-year-old has been taken into custody after he barricaded himself and his mother inside a Valley Station home Sunday.

Police were called to the Glen Hill Manor Apartments in the 4100 block of Glen Hill Manor Drive around 2 p.m.

According to Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the suspect held his mother at gunpoint.

SWAT officials and hostage negotiators arrived on scene and talked with this suspect. Police say after making contact with the suspect, the mother was released unharmed.

The suspect surrendered to police just after 4:30 p.m. without incident.

Charges are pending.

