Police seize guns, arrest 6 in Russell Lee Park

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Members of LMPD’s 9th Mobile Division seized multiple weapons Wednesday night at Russell Lee Park.

When 9th Division and 2nd Division officers began to approach a large group in the park, the group scattered and ran away. According to police, as several of the suspects ran, officers observed multiple handguns being thrown to the ground.

A total of six handguns and two AK-47s were recovered. Two of the handguns and one of the AK-47s were later confirmed as stolen weapons.

Police arrested Devon Jefferson, Frank Trammell, Terrell Trammell and three others on charges including Receiving Stolen Property Firearm, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Fleeing and Evading, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Trafficking in Controlled Substance Heroin.

© 2017 WHAS-TV