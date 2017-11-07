Close Woman, 73, found safe WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:34 AM. EST November 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police located Delores Martin, 73, who walked away from the 2700 block of Fleming Ave. on Oct. 6.Martin was found safe and is now with her family. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage UofL coaches stand behind Tom Jurich Tyra named acting Athletic Director at UofL FEMA takes back thousands in hurricane aid money City's one step closer to soccer stadium reality Indiana police officer fires at actor First Alert StormTeam: Wednesday Outlook Long-time Shelbyville store closing up shop Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas UofL goes forward with process to fire Pitino More Stories Woman, 73, found safe Nov. 7, 2017, 10:45 a.m. A damp and cool Tuesday across Kentuckiana Feb 13, 2016, 5:56 p.m. LMPD continuing to investigate Cherokee Triangle shooting Nov. 7, 2017, 10:40 a.m.
