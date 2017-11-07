WHAS
Close

Woman, 73, found safe

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 11:34 AM. EST November 07, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Louisville Metro Police located Delores Martin, 73, who walked away from the 2700 block of Fleming Ave. on Oct. 6.

Martin was found safe and is now with her family. 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories