Police searching for information in Waterfront Park homicide

This is a picture from Sunday night as a large crowd had gathered before a man was fatally shot and two others were shot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The waterfront in Louisville is calm this Wednesday. Families can be seen out enjoying a quiet afternoon stroll, a far different scene from just two days earlier when shots rang out amongst a group of people gathered at Waterfront Park, killing one person and wounding three others.

"These guys have ongoing, in some cases generational, beef," Dr. Eddie Woods, the coordinator of No More Red Dots, said. "So they don't really care a whole lot where they are when they see the 'enemy.'"

LMPD has categorized the shooting as gang-related. Two people have been arrested but police say their arrests are not for the shootings. No one has been charged in connection to the shootings.

"Every homicide starts with the thought that somebody needs to leave this earth," Woods said. "Somebody needs to die, and I'm going to be the one to make it happen."

Woods has been working on trying to solve the gang issue for 30 years, reaching out to people and trying to convince people to leave gang life.

"They're comfortable with their lifestyle," he said. "So we've got to get them some successes in arenas they haven't been in before."

Woods said the problem is more than just about gangs; it's about gun violence. The key, according to Woods, is educating people that there are other ways to settle disagreements than reaching for a gun.

"I'm mad at this person and this person is standing in the crowd," he said. "This is not the shot to take. This is not a shot situation, period."

Woods acknowledged the gang issue is not one that will go away overnight and will require many different groups coming together to find a solution, but he does have a message for those who are looking for a way out.

"Don't sit back and think you got to do this by yourself and don't sit back and think you can't get out," he said. "You can get out."

LMPD is still looking for information about the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police through the LMPD anonymous tip line: 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV