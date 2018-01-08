WHAS
Close

Police search for van possibly involved in shooting

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:31 PM. EST January 08, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) --Police are asking for your help to find a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting this week.
 

Michael C. Lewis has been charged with a robbery and shooting on Jewell Avenue.
 

Police are looking for a white GMC handicapped accessible van with the license plate KY 549-KMZ.
 

If you have any information about the crime or the van call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

© 2018 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories