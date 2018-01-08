Police search for van possibly involved in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) --Police are asking for your help to find a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting this week.
Michael C. Lewis has been charged with a robbery and shooting on Jewell Avenue.
Police are looking for a white GMC handicapped accessible van with the license plate KY 549-KMZ.
If you have any information about the crime or the van call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.
