Police search for van possibly involved in shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) --Police are asking for your help to find a vehicle they believe was involved in a shooting this week.



Michael C. Lewis has been charged with a robbery and shooting on Jewell Avenue.



Police are looking for a white GMC handicapped accessible van with the license plate KY 549-KMZ.



If you have any information about the crime or the van call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD.

