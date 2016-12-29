Police search for missing woman with brain injury

Ecaterina Robertson MISSING (Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Police need your help finding 27-year-old Ecaterina Robertson. She was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 wearing all black, with a black hat and tennis shoes, walking away from her care facility on Murphy Lane.

Ecaterina also goes by "Cat.” She has a traumatic brain injury and is unable to take care of herself long-term. She is 5’2’’ and weighs about 115 lbs.

If you have any information contact police immediately at 574-LMPD.