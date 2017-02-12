Police search for escaped inmate from Lexington prison

Shawn Hale (Photo: Kentucky State Police, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police are searching for escaped inmate who was incarcerated at a Lexington minimum-security prison Sunday.

Shawn Hale, 35, reportedly walked away from the Blackburn Correctional Complex around 4:53 p.m., according to police.

Police said Hale was serving a 22-year sentence for robbery convictions out of Jefferson County.

He’s described as a white male, 5-foot-8-inches tall, 155-pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Hale is said to have been eligible for parole in 2018.

If you have any information on Hale’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police at (502) 227-2221 or Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

(© 2017 WHAS)