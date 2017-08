LMPD police lights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1200 block of Brashear Drive in the Algonquin neighborhood shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man in his 20s was shot.

Officials are on the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



© 2017 WHAS-TV