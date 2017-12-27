Police recordings reveal more in child sex trafficking case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) —Silky Clark, 39, remains behind bars on a $500,000 bond and audio recordings in his case file help explain why.

Clark is charged with Human Trafficking, accused of sex trafficking a girl who was 17 when police say they rescued her.

Now public record are three recorded conversations state Human Trafficking Investigator Ricky Lynn had with a witness and with Clark.

The witness, who is also a minor, says she ran away from a live-in facility with the alleged victim.

She told Lynn the other girl went to live with Clark and then began being sex trafficked.

“I just showed up in Louisville one day at Silky’s, I said please come with me,” the witness said. “She could have left, she was in love, would not leave Silky.”

When Lynn and another police officer tracked down Clark in September and later the girl, he claimed he had no idea she was underage.

“I looked at her I.D.,” Clark said in the recording. “The I.D. is 19.”

He also consistently denied being her pimp.

“This is what she told me,” Clark said. “She says she goes to the strip club, meets clients there.”

Clark’s Facebook pages, Lynn pointed out, contradict that claim.

Several photos and videos show Clark with guns, holding money, and showing girls in hotel rooms.

“I don’t know where you all are getting these, I don’t post nothing like that on Facebook,” Clark said.

© 2017 WHAS-TV