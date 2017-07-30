Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Clifton

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working a scene of fatal accident in the Clifton neighborhood.

Police are responding to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a train just after 7 p.m., according to MetroSafe officials. No other details were given.

