Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Clifton

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 7:38 PM. EDT July 30, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are working a scene of fatal accident in the Clifton neighborhood.

Police are responding to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a train just after 7 p.m., according to MetroSafe officials. No other details were given.

WHAS11 has a crew en route and will have updated information as it becomes available. 

