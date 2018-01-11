Police: One person dead, one injured after crash on Greenbelt Hwy

Photo: Sara Wagner WHAS11

Louisville police are on the scene right now of a fatal accident in South Louisville.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday on the Greenbelt Hwy and Lower River Road.

WHAS11's Sara Wagner is on the scene.

.@LMPD working fatal crash at Lower River Road & Greenbelt Highway. It looks like the road is shut down for at least several blocks, avoid the area if you can. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/BfX164Q7Oz — Sara Wagner (@WHAS11Sara) January 12, 2018

According to initial reports, one person is dead and another person was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.

