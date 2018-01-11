WHAS
Police: One person dead, one injured after crash on Greenbelt Hwy

WHAS 4:58 AM. EST January 12, 2018

Louisville police are on the scene right now of a fatal accident in South Louisville.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday on the Greenbelt Hwy and Lower River Road.

WHAS11's Sara Wagner is on the scene.

According to initial reports, one person is dead and another person was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.

