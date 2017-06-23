Close Police on scene of shooting in Hurstbourne area WHAS11 staff , WHAS 6:43 PM. EDT June 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD is responding to a shooting on Cheltenham Circle in the Hurstbourne area.WHAS11 has a crew at the scene to gather information. © 2017 WHAS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS A new chapter for Katina Powell RAW: Zola the gorilla dances at Dallas Zoo Inmates find fame after saving fallen deputy Jared talks spotty rain Teen's body found in pond City experimenting with clear boarding on blighted homes Reed talks rain chances Woman arrested for damaging wrong man's car Cereal Box Restaurant opening on Baxter Ave. Woman, 81, leads police on slow chase More Stories Tropical Depression Cindy brings rain, storms and… Jun 20, 2017, 11:16 a.m. Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Kentuckiana Jun 23, 2017, 4:22 p.m. Metro Corrections director taking leave of absence Jun 23, 2017, 3:55 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs