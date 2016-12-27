Police offer tips to keep thieves from stealing your new gifts

(Photo: iStock / Thinkstock / Getty, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Though Christmas 2016 has come and gone, it’s never too late for safety tips as the holidays come to a close.

Nationwide, police say if you leave boxes from your expensive gift items out by the curb, you could be giving thieves a roadmap to steal your presents.

They recommend breaking down big boxes so they fit easily inside the garbage can.

If it’s a very pricey item, consider bagging the box before putting outside.

Officers even recommend keeping boxes that can’t fit in your garbage bins.

Another great tip is waiting until your trash pickup day to put boxes out on the curb.

If the item was delivered, make sure to black out your address or any other identifying details.