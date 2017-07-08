Police: Meade County teen dies after apparent drowning

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities in Meade County have confirmed a 15-year-old’s death in Battletown after an apparent drowning.

The teen’s body was pulled from the Ohio River around 10:15 p.m. near the Wolf Creek boat dock.

Authorities say the teen had been missing since 6:30 p.m.

Investigators have not released boy’s identity.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

© 2017 WHAS-TV