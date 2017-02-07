POLICE: Man killed wife before committing suicide at Germantown Mill Lofts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Police are calling the murder-suicide at Germantown Mill Lofts a case of domestic violence.

Officers found husband and wife Sinisa Juric, 44, and Kristi Juric, 32, dead Monday evening inside their apartment. Police said Sinisa Juric murdered his wife before stabbing himself to death.

An autopsy determined Kristi Juric died from multiple blunt force injuries to her head. Detectives declined to say what type of weapon was used in the alleged attack.

“It obviously is a very tragic incident,” said Lt. Emily McKinley of LMPD’s Homicide Unit, stressing that the incident appeared domestic in nature. “There are things that we are still trying to determine. Those questions as far as why, how, and how long – those are things I can’t answer right now and hopefully we will in the future.”

According to Kristi Juric’s obituary, posted on Newcomer Funeral Home’s website, Juric was a native of Floyds Knobs, Ind., a graduate of Floyd Central High School, and an alumna of Indiana University Southeast in New Albany. She worked in Louisville at CBRE Group, Inc., a commercial real estate services firm.

Kristi’s visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Newcomer Funeral Home on Ballard Ln. in New Albany. A funeral mass will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Navilleton Catholic Church, followed by the burial in the church cemetery.

The family is asking memorial contributions be made to Exit 0, a Jeffersonville-based homeless outreach.

