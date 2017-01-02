POLICE: Man injured in shooting, goes to fire station for help

A man was shot in the 1700 block of Rangeland Road. He went to an Okolona fire Station for help on Jan. 2. (Photo: Ana Rivera)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A man faces what appears to be non-life threatening injuries after he was shot in the 1700 block of Rangeland Road, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. and the Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating.

LMPD said a male and female were standing at the corner of Rangeland Road and Ridgecrest Road, in the Newburg area, when they heard gunshots.

The male was hit in the leg and the female was not injured.

The man went to the Okolona Fire Station where EMS was called to transport the victim to University Hospital.

There are no suspects at this time.

