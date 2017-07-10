POLICE: Man breaks into home, steals cell phone and gropes sleeping woman

Roderick Hayes is facing charges after police say the broke into a home, stole a cellphone and groped a sleeping woman. (Photo: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Roderick Hayes faced a judge Monday morning and is charged with burglary and sex abuse.

Police say he broke into a home on Dumesnil in Louisville over the weekend. They say he stole the victim's cellphone and groped her while she was asleep.

The victim called officers and when they got there police say they found Hayes in the backyard with a cell phone and screwdriver.

His bond is set at $20,000.

