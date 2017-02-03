Police looking for suspected vehicle in Broadway hit, run

The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for this vehicle in a suspected hit and run that injured a girl on Feb. 2. (Photo: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is looking for a vehicle suspected to be involved in a hit and run on Feb. 2.

The above picture shows the vehicle police are looking for. LMPD says the vehicle is a silver Pontiac Grand AM.

A 9-year-old girl was injured in this hit and run that happened in the 1000 block of Broadway. The girl’s mother says she has a fractured skull and a broken left femur.

Police said the girl’s injuries are life-threatening.

The girl’s mother said she needed to get her glasses from a dance studio and another dance student’s parent dropped her off in the median of Broadway to do so. That is when the girl was hit.

The mother is pleading for the driver to come forward.

If you have any information in this case, please call 574-LMPD.



